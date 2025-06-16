'The sport will get recognition it deserves', Olympian Arjun Babuta hails Shooting League of India

New Delhi, June 16 With the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India just a few months away, Olympian Arjun Babuta believes the league will add even more momentum to the sport’s upward trajectory and explained the athletes’ enthusiasm for this format.

Indian shooters brought home three medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics, a testament to the country’s growing depth in the sport. This momentum was further bolstered recently when Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol)—a significant achievement reflecting India’s consistent excellence on the global stage.

“Everyone has a lot of expectations, and all of our imaginations are working. In my opinion, we have not been as excited for any international tournament as we are for this league. I think an event like this will further facilitate the growth of the sport across various levels. The game will get the recognition it deserves. Now we are just waiting for the next steps, and how this moves forward,” the 26-year-old said.

Babuta, known for his composed mindset and work ethic, added, “Definitely, if such a mindset can help motivate you to channelise your skills more positively, then it’s good. But I am someone who believes in focusing on the task at hand, on my karma, so that whatever happens takes place because of my hard work. I don't approach anything with the expectation of a result. I enjoy shooting, so I stay focused on that; other variables do not affect my mindset, but if it helps someone else perform better, then why not?”

While shooting is predominantly an individual sport, the franchise-based format will offer athletes the experience of competing in a team environment—an exciting challenge for many. Babuta, however, is no stranger to team-based competition, having represented SV Pfeil e.V. Vohringen in Germany’s prestigious Bundesliga.

"I have participated in a team in Germany’s Bundesliga league for shooting, and I am familiar with how that system operates. It is very exciting, and there are a lot of different and interesting challenges. It will be a very good experience, in my opinion, and everyone would also gain a new perspective. There is not a lot of pressure, and you can enjoy the game as well. You can make it entertaining for the viewers. So, a lot of growth is evident from this initiative led by NRAI,” the Punjab athlete said.

The ISSF has allocated the window between November 20 and December 2 for the first season of the Shooting League of India. The tournament will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as approved by the NRAI Technical Committee.

Babuta believes the league will not only help sharpen competitive skills but also allow the public to connect more deeply with athletes as individuals.

“It would be nice if the public gets to understand better how the athletes work, beyond what they have seen in the movies. They could get a better grasp of their process, their struggles, and what motivates them. Once that takes place, people would also gain a perspective on how they can grow in their personal lives, how they can move past their own struggles.

"Everyone has their own individual challenges, but it's all about finding your own way to your preferred destination. So I think the league would help people, as all these different journeys are presented honestly,” he said.

Athletes will be classified into four tiers—Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions. Babuta feels the chance to share a dressing room with international stars will elevate the mindset and preparation of Indian athletes even further.

“Previously, I felt training with international shooters and seeing their mental tuning would help us better understand how we Indians can take the edge, as I felt we were always there technically, but we could do better in terms of our mental aspects. Now we are one of the best in the world, and now if we play on the same team as them, more ideas will be exchanged among us, and we could all evaluate where we can improve,” he said.

“For those who are not avid watchers of shooting as a sport, it would also help them gain a better understanding of the game. They would get a better perspective of who athletes are, what their thought process and philosophies are. It would be a great vantage point for the viewers,” Babuta signed off.

