'There are not too many as good as him...': Nick Knight heaps praise on Jadeja

Rajkot, Feb 15 Former England opener Nick Knight lavished praise on Ravindra Jadeja and expressed his willingness to include him in his World XI for Test cricket, saying that there are not too many as good as the Indian all-rounder in the world.

Jadeja emerged as the saviour for the Indian team on day 1 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot, showcasing his remarkable all-round skills. Coming in to bat at a critical juncture when India was struggling at 33 for 3, Jadeja exhibited resilience and composure, crafting his 21st Test fifty in an unbeaten partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

"I reckon, Jadeja is in my World XI as one of the early picks. He gives you everything, the balance that he gives to the side. Also because of his other skills, his fielding, even in Tests. He takes a great catch, more often than not. He is that sort of all-round cricketer. I don't think there are too many as good as him in the world," Nick Knight told Sports18.

Similarly, former India spinner Anil Kumble, who has closely observed Jadeja's growth, reflected on the high regard the team management holds for Jadeja's batting prowess. Speaking on Jadeja's consistent performance over the past two years, Kumble highlighted his transformation into a genuine batter, rather than just a bowler who can bat.

"He has been brilliant. Over the last two years, he has been extremely consistent with his batting. We all knew the ability that Jaddu has. He has got a 300 on this ground in first-class cricket. He bats like a proper batter. He is not like a bowler who can bat. He is the No. 1 in the world and he has shown that. He is kind of a floater in this line-up to negate the spin and he has done that here today. We saw that in the Test Championship, so Jadeja is looked at as a proper batter," he added.

As the innings progressed, Jadeja and Rohit Sharma's partnership flourished, guiding India beyond the 150-run mark in the second session. At tea break, Jadeja along with Rohit added 152 runs on the board, taking India to 185/3.

