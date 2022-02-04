There is no margin for errors anymore: UP Yoddha Coach Jasveer Singh

Despite facing heartbreak in the last few matches, UP Yoddha is confident of bouncing back in their upcoming encounter against Telugu Titans.

The Yoddhas, who are currently placed eighth in the points table with 42 points, will face the Titans on Saturday.

Commenting on the approach to the Telugu Titans game, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas said, "There's no margin for errors anymore. We have discussed and planned our strategy for the upcoming clashes and are confident about converting our play-off hopes to reality. The boys are aware that to win the team has to click as one unit and that's something they have also done on many occasions this season. We are confident about bouncing back and we will not settle with anything less than 5 points in our upcoming game."

Despite being placed in 8th position in the table, the Yoddhas are the second-highest 'total points' scoring team in the PKL 8 just after Bengaluru Bulls.

UP Yoddha have inflicted 12 'Super Raids' and 21 'Super Tackles', which is the highest by any team in this season so far. Surender Gill has been the shining star for UP Yoddha this season.

He has been on 4th and 5th positions in the 'Total Points' and 'Raid Points' table respectively while UP Yoddha's Captain, Nitesh, who is placed 6th in the table of 'Tackle Points,' has led his team by example along with Ashu Singh and Sumit completing the defensive wall.

UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans in their PKL journey have faced each other nine times so far with the Yoddhas edging them out on five occasions and tying the game twice. In their most recent encounter on January 15, this season the Yoddhas walked away with a comfortable 39-33 win over the Titans.

