'There’s still a long way to be the Rodri he was': Guardiola calls for patience on midfielder's return from injury

Manchester, May 23 Pep Guardiola says it will take time for Rodri to get back to his best after his midweek return to action.

The Spaniard was a second-half substitute during Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, receiving an incredible standing ovation from the Etihad Stadium eight months on from sustaining the knee injury that has kept him sidelined.

Now, City face a crucial final day trip to Fulham knowing that at least a point is required to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Speaking ahead of that one, Guardiola stressed the need for patience with the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

“We’re really pleased he’s back, really pleased for the reaction for our people to him, I’m pretty sure he’s so pleased with that. There’s still a long way to be the Rodri he was.

“Guess will be next season we start to be Rodri not in the way like we have seen before the injury where he played 70 games every three days.

“It will take longer for that because the experience with this surgery is to be careful otherwise have muscular problems and this kind of stuff. But this is the first step for mind and knee still is not to see Rodri the way we know him," said Guardiola in the pre-game conference.

City just need a draw at Craven Cottage to ensure a top-five finish, a placing which would guarantee a spot in the UCL next season.

The boss insists he and his players will be fully focused on the task in hand rather than looking over their shoulders at other results on the day, with Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all in the mix.

“It’s better. Arriving in the last games, it depends on you, it depends on us, yes it’s better.

“We have to look at ourselves. We need one point to be in the Champions League next season and we have to go to win against a top side," he added.

