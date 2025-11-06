'They proved sport doesn't only belong to men': Binny and Chipli laud India for winning Women’s ODI WC

New Delhi, Nov 6 Former India cricketer Stuart Binny and ex-Karnataka batter Bharat Chipli have lauded the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, saying that the entire side are now major inspirational figures in the country and they proved to a lot of people that the sport doesn't only belong to men.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lifted the trophy for the first time after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Since then, the side has been in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

“Look, I can't tell you how proud I am for that Indian team. I think my heart and my whole happiness and joy goes to that whole women's setup. What they did, they proved to a lot of people that the sport doesn't only belong to men.

“It's a place where people can go and express how good they are. That whole team have made, not only me but all of us who play the sport for our countries or even for our clubs or wherever we are, very proud. It's an inspiration to see those women play like that, and we're so happy that India have won that World Cup,” said Binny in an exclusive interaction with IANS, ahead of the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

Chipli credited the ecosystem built around women’s cricket – including the Women’s Premier League (WPL) – for shaping the team’s success in the mega event. “I have to give credit to the BCCI, ICC, and WPL for coming up. Just like the IPL, a lot of cricketers play with top players of the world. You get to learn a lot.

“All these has shaped up to win this tournament. It's like the first time women's cricket have won the World Cup. It's like 1983 — so, they've inspired millions of people. Hopefully, millions of girls to take up the sport in India, and cricket is going to grow bigger and bigger for the women,” he said.

Binny, whose wife Mayanti was on TV presenting duties for India’s campaign in the World Cup, further emphasised the significance of the epochal win in terms of perception and parity. "I think it's not only about more people taking up the sport. I think it's about more women taking the sport more seriously. I think our girls who won the World Cup proved that Indian women's cricket is in par in terms of power with men's cricket. They've proven that by winning the World Cup.

“They've had great records, great success. We've both sat and done expert comments and commentary about the World Cup and stuff. But at the end of the day, those are the girls who deserve the credit. I feel Indian women's cricket is in great hands. We only have upwards to go.”

Reflecting on the team’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, Binny said the recognition was well deserved. “I don't know about the other guys, but it's very true to me that it's two things that we wear. One is our badge, the Indian flags on our shirts. Other is our names at the back of our shirts.”

“I think that's very important, and these girls deserve to meet everyone they are meeting today. They have every right to celebrate that victory. It also shows how proud this country is just for these girls and these women to go on and win a World Cup.

“I mean, if you look at it, it's the first World Cup they've won. It's taken India a long time for the women's team to be there. We were always a powerhouse with men's cricket. But I think for them to see and to meet people who they are meeting now, they deserve it.

“That's all I will say. I mean, it's an emotional day for those girls and for the country. They have every right and achievement to meet those people and get all the love that they deserve.”

Chipli echoed the sentiment, whole highlighting the years of effort gone behind the win. “If you look at it, they've been playing this World Cup for many, many years and they've not succeeded. So it's like a very big win. The hard work that they've put in for so many years, it's the setup, everything goes into it - so they deserve all the credit, 100 per cent without any doubt.

