"This is a success of the sporting world": NRAI Secretary General Sultan Singh on Kho Kho WC 2025

New Delhi [India], January 14 : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary-General K Sultan Singh on Monday opened up on the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and said that it is a success for the sporting world.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup finally kickstarted in New Delhi on Monday with a grand opening ceremony and will be held till January 19. The first match of the tournament saw India play Nepal in men's action and secure a win. The women's action will kickstart on Tuesday with England taking on Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Sultan Singh said that it is a concept of sports promotion. He also praised Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal for bringing such a huge competition. The NRAI Secretary-General added that the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will bring a national and international impact.

"This is a success of the sporting world...This is basically a concept of sports promotion. If a sport is mentioned like this across the country, it makes a huge difference to the sports promotion. Kho Kho Federation of India team, under Sudhanshu Mittal, has brought in such a huge competition. It is certainly going to have national and international impact," Sultan Singh told ANI.

The Handball Association of India, Executive Director, Anandeshwar Pandey said that Kho Kho is an Indigenous game in India. Anandeshwar Pandey added that after the arrival of PM Modi India has started to promote indigenous games like Kho Kho.

"...Kabaddi featured in Asian Games and preparations are being made for Olympics. Kho Kho is an Indigenous game...I too had played Kho Kho as a child...The thing is, we do not promote Indigenous games much. But after the arrival of PM Modi and Sudhanshu Mittal, Kho Kho gained new heights. We hope that one day this will be a well-recognised game globally and feature in the Olympics too...," Anandeshwar Pandey told ANI.

