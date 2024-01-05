"This is my sixth national championship title": Gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 5 : After securing the top spot in the all-around senior Nationals in Bhubaneswar, ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar said on Thursday that this was her sixth national champion title.

While speaking to ANI, Dipa confirmed that, after 2014, this was the first time she participated in a National tournament.

She thanked her coach for constantly supporting her during her comeback. She sent her best wishes to other gymnasts for participating in the Nationals.

"I participated in this competition for exposure and yesterday I was declared the national champion in the senior all-round. This is my sixth national championship title. After 2014, I participated in it this time. I would like to thank my coach for supporting me... I want to give my best wishes to those who participated...," Dipa told ANI.

Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on day 2 of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024 on Wednesday as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points.

Tripura's Dipa scored a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

