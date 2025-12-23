Thomas Rew named captain as England names U19 World Cup squad

London, Dec 23 The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Men’s U19 World Cup, set to be hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15, 2026.

Somerset wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew, who recently took part in the England Lions tour of Australia, will lead the team as captain for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Farhan Ahmed, who served as captain in Rew’s absence during the seven-match Youth ODI series against West Indies in Grenada, continues to hold a leadership position as vice-captain. Uncapped Leicestershire left-arm spinner Ali Farooq has received his first selection for the Young Lions.

England Men U19s Head Coach, Mike Yardy, in an ECB statement, said, “This is an amazing opportunity for the players we have selected to not only wear an England shirt at a World Cup but also to go out and try and do something special.

"We have a balanced squad with a core group of players who already have county experience and who have developed a camaraderie while playing together for the U19s that will serve them well during the tournament.

"I really want the players to enjoy the opportunity to play at a World Cup, in a beautiful country like Zimbabwe, and to embrace the chance to compete against different countries and show their quality."

The English side will be located in Zimbabwe and is placed in Group C of the 16-team tournament. They will start their campaign with a match against Pakistan in Harare on Friday, January 16, followed by games against co-hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland on January 18 and 21.

The three leading nations from each of the four groups will advance to the ‘Super Six’ stage. The final match is scheduled to take place at Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 6.

England’s squad for the U19 World Cup:

Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor