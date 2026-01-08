Thorough review of the campaign is already underway: ECB CEO after 4-1 Ashes defeat

Sydney, Jan 8 The England and Wales Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Gould, has stated that a 'thorough review' has already been underway following England's 4-1 Ashes defeat.

He added that Ben Stokes and Co. will draw lessons from this tour and focus on regaining the Ashes in 2027.

"This Ashes tour began with significant hope and anticipation, and it is therefore deeply disappointing that we have been unable to fulfil our ambition of winning the Ashes in Australia.

"While there were moments of strong performance and resilience during the series, including a hard-fought victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, we were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest, and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes," Gould said in a statement.

"We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027. A thorough review of the campaign is already underway. This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require," he said.

England's upcoming assignment will be the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and the subsequent T20 World Cup. Their next Test assignment is in June, when they face New Zealand in a home series. Gould said that necessary changes will be implemented over the coming months.

"The men's team now moves on to Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins in February, and we will implement the necessary changes over the coming months.

"We are grateful for the courtesy and hospitality shown to us by Cricket Australia throughout the tour. As always, we are indebted to the travelling supporters who followed the team through thick and thin. Their loyalty and support have been humbling, and we are committed to repaying their faith with stronger performances in the future," Gould added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor