Tom Heaton extends Man Utd stay till 2026

Manchester, June 27 Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year contract at Manchester United extending his current stay till 2026. The Englishman returned to the club in 2021 and will now enter his fifth season as United's back-up goalkeeper.

The Academy graduate enters into a remarkable 20th season of his professional career having made his debut at Swindon Town, while on loan from United, in 2005.

After his earlier stint at United, Heaton played for Cardiff City, Bristol City, Burnely and Aston Villa. His most fruitful tenure was with the Clarets as he played 200 games across the Premier League and the Championship before securing a move to play for the Villains.

"I am extremely proud to continue to represent Manchester United. As a group, we are all really excited for the season ahead. I am ready to support the team in every capacity as we prepare to get back to challenging for the biggest honours," said Heaton.

Heaton continues to play an important leadership role in the squad since returning to the club in 2021. The experienced goalkeeper has three England caps and was called into the Euro 2024 squad to support the group as a training goalkeeper.

He was Ruben Amorim's third choice for in between the sticks last season, behind Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir who joined United from Inter Milan and Fenerbahce respectively in 2023. Since his return to Old Trafford, he has made only three appearances for the senior side, and none in the past two seasons.

Director of Football, Jason Wilcox said, “Tom’s leadership and experience are really important for the group so we’re pleased that he will be part of the squad again next season.

“Tom’s mentality and excellent preparation to ensure that he is always ready to perform when called upon makes him the perfect complement to our goalkeeping group.”

