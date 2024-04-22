Trap shooters end day-1 of Doha qualifiers with lots to do

Doha [Qatar], April 22 : The Indian Trap shooting men's and women's squads competing at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Doha, left themselves lots to do after day one saw the first two rounds of 50 qualification targets completed at the Lusail Shooting range.

Neeru was the best-placed woman trap shooter with two rounds of 23 hits each giving her 25th spot in the 79-strong field. Manisha Keer and Shreyasi Singh were further back with a tally of 43 each.

In the men's trap, Zoravar Sandhu with 47 was in 60th position in the 140-strong field. Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 46, while Vivaan was further down the board with 44.

The shooters come back for two more rounds of 25-targets each on Monday. The final qualification round and the final is scheduled for Tuesday.

