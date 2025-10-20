Triple win for Vinay Madaiah in inaugural fmsci Hill Climb Nationals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Vinay S Madaiah of Trackmeisters Team won three classes in the Race to the Clouds event, the first round of the MSAK fmsci Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025 (INHCC) on Sunday, as per a release from Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025.

Bengaluru-born Vinay, in a Honda City Vtec built by Joel Joseph, Race Concepts, topped the premier 1151-1650cc Pro-stock petrol class to set the overall pace clocking 2minutes, 03.804 seconds to emerge as the "Fastest Driver of the Meet" on the 2.5km track on Mallappa Konda, 13km from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh.

"I grew up watching Hill Climbs and I am extremely passionate about these events since childhood and it was dream come true moment," said Vinay, as quoted from a press release by Indian National Hill Climb Championship 2025.

Vinay is of Trackmeisters, the racing club that runs affordable motorsports events.

Vinay's precision run on the winding course got him two more victories in the Indian Open and INRC Rally cars classes to make it a historic triple in the first fmsci Hill Climb Nationals round.

Karthik Arumugam won the 1651cc and above class and came second to Vinay in two other classes. In the Up to 1150cc category, Mohammed Sahil of Ideal Racing took a commanding victory with a 2:10.264 run.

Kohima's Geetalatha Rai won the Ladies Open class in 2:42.217 beating Soundari Ananthraj, the 2w National Hill Climb round winner, who stayed back, to try her hand in the 4w class on a borrowed car. Kavya Kumari secured third despite mechanical setbacks.

