Tyson Fury shuts down speculation of potential MMA bout with Jon Jones

Melbourne [Australia], May 25 : The WBC Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury on Wednesday put an end to all the assumptions among fans regarding a potential bout with UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the octagon. Fury was supporting his teammate Joseph Parker at the Melbourne Fight Night on Wednesday where he met UFC champion Israel Adesanya. Parker was taking on Australian Heavyweight Faiga Opelu in the main event.

After the event, Fury was seen chatting with UFC's Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya backstage, in a video widely shared on social media. Adesanya is seen convincing Fury to transition into MMA with Fury stating that he is a boxer and has no plans to step into the cage.

The undefeated boxer still has no fight confirmed in the boxing ring after his last fight against Dereck Chisora back in December last year. He won the fight via TKO in the tenth round and his record currently stands at 33-0-1.

Fury has been in a lengthy social media beef with UFC champion Jon Jones and UFC commentator and Podcaster Joe Rogan. After Joe Rogan said that Fury has zero chances against Jon Jones. This led to many rumours of a potential Heavyweight fight between the WBC and UFC Heavyweight champions.

However, it seems that Fury has no plans to fight in the Octagon in the near future. "I ain't going in no cage. No, listen, I'm a straight-up boxer. 'Queensbury rules' brother." Tyson said to Adesanya in a viral clip doing rounds on social media.

