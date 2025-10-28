U-23 World Wrestling C’ship: Sujeet wins gold medal; women’s team secure team title
By IANS | Updated: October 28, 2025 00:10 IST2025-10-28T00:08:00+5:302025-10-28T00:10:10+5:30
Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 28 India’s Sujeet (65 kg, Freestyle) won the first gold medal for the country at the 2025 Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Sujeet gave an excellent performance throughout the tournament. He started with a strong win over the Moldova wrestler by 12-2, and in the next round, he defeated the Polish wrestler by technical superiority (11-0).
In the quarterfinal, Sujeet faced a tough bout but won a close fight 4-2 against a UWW wrestler to move into the semifinal. There, he defeated the Japanese wrestler in another close contest by 3-2 to reach the final.
In the final bout, Sujeet showed great skill and confidence, defeating the Uzbek wrestler by technical superiority (10-0) to claim the gold medal for India.
Earlier, the Indian women’s wrestling team had already won 5 bronze medals and 2 silver medals, and also secured the team championship title at the same event.
Sujeet’s medal is the only medal for India in the men’s Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship this year. Two other wrestlers competed for the bronze medal bouts but could not succeed.
Today marked the final day of the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship 2025.
