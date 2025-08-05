U19 Asian Boxing C’ships: Indian boxers continue strong showing as seven women assured of medals

Bangkok, Aug 5 Indian boxers continued their march towards a significant medal count at the U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in the Thai capital on Tuesday, with seven women boxers in the U19 category assuring themselves of a podium finish.

Yakshika (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Muskan (57kg) and Vini (60kg) reached the semifinals of their respective weight categories in the morning session and were joined in the last-four stage by Nisha (65kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Aarti Kumari (75kg) in the evening session.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provide India’s rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia’s toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers — 20 in each age group — with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

India is already assured of over a dozen medals in the U22 category, and the contingent will be looking to bag as many gold medals as possible in the business end of the competition.

Yakshika began India’s march in the last-four stage with a hard-fought 3:2 split decision victory in the 51kg bout over Mukhtasar Alieva of Uzbekistan before Nisha showed her attacking prowess to force the referee to stop the bout against Milana Shikhshabekova of Kyrgyzstan in the 54kg contest.

Muskan then came to the party and earned a unanimous decision against Robiya Ravshanova of Uzbekistan in the 57kg quarterfinals, and Vini then forced the referee to stop the bout in the very first round with a flurry of punches to knock out Adelia Asylbek Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan to reach the last four stage in the 60kg category.

In the evening session, Nisha was the first to add another medal to India’s tally as she dominated the three rounds against Yu-En Li of Chinese Taipei for a unanimous verdict in the 65kg quarterfinals.

Akansha then packed off Enkhgerel Gerelmunkh of Mongolia in the very first round in the 70kg bout to force an RSC before Aarti wrapped up the day with a 4:1 win over Zarina Tolybai of Kazakhstan.

Suman Kumari was the only Indian boxer to miss out on Tuesday as she went down 3:2 in a very close contest against Maftuna Musurmonova of Uzbekistan in the 48kg category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor