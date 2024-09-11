UEFA Nations League: Kane inspires England as Netherlands, Germany draw thriller

London, Sep 11 Skipper Harry Kane marked his 100th appearance for England with two superb goals as interim manager Lee Carsley made it two wins in two at the UEFA Nations League.

Kane, the tenth man to reach the landmark for England, went close several times before he collected Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass, beat a defender on the edge of the area and fired in off the underside of the bar, UEFA reports.

Captain Kane then swept in a pass from substitute debutant Noni Madueke to wrap up the win and move to 68 international goals. The Bayern München forward had had an earlier header ruled out for offside as England dominated at a wet Wembley.

Familiar rivals Netherlands and Germany had shared 21 goals in their previous five competitive meetings, and Tijjani Reijnders helped ensure the trend was continued by slotting in inside two minutes in Amsterdam.

After full debutant Deniz Undav equalised with an emphatic 38th-minute finish, Joshua Kimmich fired the visitors ahead in added time.

That ended a busy first period for home goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and counterpart Marc-André ter Stegen. Denzel Dumfries tapped in Brian Brobbey's low cross five minutes into a quieter second half, keeping Oranje unbeaten in their last 12 league phase Nations League matches.

