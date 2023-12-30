UKK Season 2: Telugu Yoddhas gear up for the Odisha Juggernauts challenge

Cuttack, Dec 30 Despite the previous encounters not going according to the script, Telugu Yoddhas are looking to turn the tables when they take on host Odisha Juggernauts in their fifth encounter of Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 here on Sunday.

With two victories out of four games played so far, the GMR Group-owned Yoddhas currently stand fourth in the league standings, having accumulated six points. They will now face the second-placed Odisha Juggernauts for the first time this season.

In the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho-Kho, Telugu Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts met three times, including the finals where the former fell short by just a point to clinch the maiden title of the league. Both teams got the better of each other in the other two league games. Telugu Yoddhas heavily relied on their all-rounder Dhruv, whose heroics sealed a 29-point victory for his side over the Juggernauts.

Ahead of the match, Pratik Waikar, captain of Telugu Yoddhas, said, “The last match did not go as planned, but I am glad that as a team, we have learned from our mistakes and are working to rectify them. We are considered one of the strongest attacking sides in the league, and we will make sure to prove our worth. I believe that as a team, we will bounce back in our next game.”

The Yoddhas currently lead the statistical charts in Team Total Points (140), Team Attacking Points (118), and Team Touch Points (54) this season.

Key all-rounder, Arun Gunki, has provided excellent support to his captain, holding the first position in the Total Pole Dives Table with 5 pole dives to his name, while he also occupies the second position in the Total Dive Points table with 16 points to his name.

On the defensive front, Aditya Ganpule of Telugu Yoddhas has spent the highest time on the mat defending his team, with 07:45 minutes, securing the top spot in the Top Defenders chart.

On the other hand, Odisha Juggernauts are currently placed second in the league standings after securing two victories. Deepak Sahoo and Rohan Shingade of Odisha can be potential threats to their opponents, as they have been consistently performing for their side.

