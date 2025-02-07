Unai Emery ‘very happy’ with Marcus Rashford’s arrival at Aston Villa

Birmingham, Feb 7 Following Marcus Rashford’s arrival at Aston Villa, head coach Unai Emery is "very happy" to have him at his club and claims it will be an "exciting challenge" with the English forward.

Villa, who completed the loan signings of Marco Asensio and Alex Disasi alongside Rashford close to the deadline day, will be facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the 4th round of the FA Cup in what could be Rashford’s debut appearance at the club.

"I'm very happy with him. The conversation we had was very normal, speaking about football and what I want of him. I think his potential is still big. I don't want to know the reason he is leaving from Manchester United.

"I am very happy to have him here, to try to help him to recover his performances. My challenge with him is a huge challenge. His challenge as well with us is a very exciting challenge. I am very happy."

The England international, capped 60 times by the Three Lions, joined Villa on a deal until the end of the season. Rashford has scored 138 goals in over 400 appearances having come through the ranks at Old Trafford and has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups with his boyhood club.

The versatile forward, who can play anywhere along the front line, has also netted 17 goals in an England shirt and has represented his country at two World Cups and two European Championships.

Despite representing Manchester United for a period of eight-years, he could not get on terms with new head coach Ruben Amorim. Following the Englishman’s departure from the club, Amorim revealed that he could not get Rashford to see the game as he wanted to.

"I couldn't get Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it, Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.

"I wish the best to Rashford and to [Villa manager] Unai Emery, and they can connect because he's a very good player," said Amorim on Thursday.

