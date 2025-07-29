Unfortunately, Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world: Spurs head coach Thomas Frank

Kai Tak, July 29 New Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank had some jokes for the reporters ahead of his first North London Derby against Arsenal at Kai Tak Sports Park as part of their pre-season tour.

The Danish head coach claimed their sworn rivals are unfortunately one of the best teams in the world ahead of the first-ever North London Derby being played outside of the United Kingdom.

"I think it's a great challenge besides being our biggest rivals and the first North London Derby outside the UK. It's also right now one of the best teams, I must say unfortunately in the world we also need to be honest.

"In that way it's going to be a big test, but it's more than a test as against Arsenal it's not only a friendly. Of course it's a game we will do everything we can to win,” said Frank in the pre-match conference.

Frank also confirmed Rodrigo Bentancur is set to return to pre-season action against Arsenal in Hong Kong on Thursday. The midfielder was laid low by illness and ruled out of taking part in the friendlies against Wycombe and Luton Town on Saturday. However, he travelled with the squad on Sunday and is now in line to return at Kai Tak Stadium.

Thomas also had positive news on Dominic Solanke and James Maddison.

“Dom is looking much better, progressing, we’ll see if it’s too early for Arsenal, but we’re positive about him,” he told us. “Madders is looking better and better, could also be too early for Arsenal, again, we’ll see. Rodri is back from illness, so that’s good,” said Frank to Spurs’ media team.

Speaking generally about physical preparation for the season, Thomas added: “We are very aware of how we want to play, how we want to train, and you need to be completely aligned with the style of play with the physical output in terms of how we want to train, so we make sure the platers are robust enough. There are gym sessions, recover, which is just as important, then the ability to be able to compete in all the tournaments.”

