Union Minister Raksha Khadse pitches for sports, tourism-led development, intensifying My Bharat outreach in Tripura's Unakoti

Unakoti (Tripura)[India], June 25 : Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Wednesday concluded a comprehensive review meeting in Unakoti District, Tripura, as a pivotal component of her ongoing tour under the 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' programme.

This strategic initiative, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is designed to assess the ground-level implementation of various Central Flagship Schemes, foster enhanced Centre-State collaboration, and accelerate development across the North Eastern Region.

Khadse was accompanied by Tinku Roy, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports for Tripura, Kriti Devi Debbarman, Member of Parliament from Tripura East, and other esteemed dignitaries from the district administration, a release said.

Unakoti District, spanning 686.97 sq km with a population of 3,48,631 (including 3,08,438 in rural areas), serves as a crucial focus area for this programme.

While boasting significant potential for eco-tourism, the district also confronts distinct challenges along its international border, including fencing issues, smuggling, narcotics, border crime and infiltration which are all being actively addressed by the administration.

The review meeting saw Raksha Khadse engaging in extensive deliberations with public representatives and key district officials, focusing on the progress across vital sectors such as Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development, and Basic Infrastructure.

Unakoti has demonstrated remarkable strides in foundational infrastructure. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 15 projects covering 73.894 kms were completed in FY 2025-26. The district now boasts a total National Highway length of 91.000 km and an overall road connectivity spanning 739.705 km, supported by 421 Box Culvert/Slab Culvert, 25 R.C.C Bridges, and 19 Bailey Bridges, including the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bridge and the ongoing JALAI BRIDGE.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an impressive 89.03% coverage has been achieved, with 47,737 Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) provided. An innovative scheme at Nooncherra provides a 30,000 gallons per day water capacity.

Electricity access has reached 100% saturation in the EC-Unakoti Circle under SAUBHAGYA, providing 12,658 connections. The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) has completed substantial line work and transformer installations, complementing 138 completed Gobar Gas Plants.

Housing initiatives under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) have seen 12,006 houses completed in rural areas and 6,161 units achieved in urban areas. Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen recorded remarkable achievements with 98.09% of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) constructed, alongside progress in segregation sheds and community sanitary complexes. Over 19.00 KM of embankment repairing work is also ongoing.

Initiatives aimed at economic empowerment and improved livelihoods are yielding significant results. Under MGNREGS, the district has generated 4.71 lakh person-days against a projected 5.68 lakh, indicating sustained employment, with 93 ideal "Amrit Sarovar" water bodies completed. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has benefited 18,790 farmers with Rs. 70.394 Crores, while the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) provided crucial insurance support, the release said.

Efforts are underway to reduce the food grain production gap through various cultivation initiatives. The Pradhan Mantri Matshya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has benefited 961 beneficiaries with Rs. 439.57 Lakh, funding new ponds, hatcheries, and equipment, and an Integrated Aqua Park is under development. Self-employment initiatives are thriving, with 40 new loans disbursed under PMEGP and 125 applications approved under PM-Vishwakarma. Financial inclusion is robust, with 102,306 Jan Dhan accounts opened and strong uptake of social security schemes, contributing to an increased Credit Deposit (CD) Ratio of 69.44%.

Focused efforts have been made for tribal communities and women. Under PM-JANMAN, significant projects for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (Reangs) include Anganwadi Centres, ST Hostels, new PMGSY roads, and a Mobile Medical Unit that has served 12,319 footfall.

The PM Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) enrolled 1,309 beneficiaries in 2024-25, and robust efforts have prevented 74 child marriage cases. A vibrant network of 11,507 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has been mobilised, supported by Rs. 115 Crore in community funds and Rs. 59.7 Crore in bank loans, empowering 4,575 women under the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative and fostering diverse local product manufacturing.

The district's health services are strengthened by 81 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, achieving 100% immunisation coverage for infants and pregnant women under Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0. OPD footfall increased to 253,244 in 2024-25, with 231,512 patients receiving free medicine.

The PM-Shri Scheme is facilitating the construction of 5 additional classrooms, 1 library room, and a new school building. In youth and sports, proposals for major Khelo India projects are under consideration, including an International-size Synthetic 8-Lane Athletic Track and a Synthetic Football Turf.

A Sports Training Centre is established, and a Youth Hostel construction is 20% complete. Furthermore, 275 Solar Agriculture DC Pumps have been completed under PM-KUSUM, and 1,443 Solar Street Lighting Systems have been installed, promoting renewable energy. The Betchara Gram Panchayat also secured third rank in the National Panchayat Award 2024, exemplifying local governance excellence. LPG coverage under PM Ujjwala Yojana has reached a remarkable 97.42%.

Despite comprehensive progress, MoS Smt. Raksha Khadse highlighted key areas for intensified focus: continued emphasis on Border Security and Management, including resilient infrastructure development, especially after flood damage to fencing. She recommended a focused approach to eco-tourism development, leveraging Unakoti's unique heritage and natural beauty, while improving tourist amenities.

Boosting Agricultural Productivity calls for innovative practices, climate-resilient farming, and widespread scheme adoption to bridge the food grain production gap. Targeted Skill Development for Employability programs aligned with local economic opportunities, like bamboo and rubber, are crucial to enhance youth employability and reduce migration.

Promoting Sports and Youth Development involves expediting approval of Khelo India projects, maximising utilisation of existing infrastructure, and encouraging grassroots participation. She specifically advised intensifying the 'My Bharat' initiative and utilising MGNREGA funds for small rural sports grounds. For Improving Educational Infrastructure, she advised inspecting school toilet facilities and constructing essential boundary walls/borders for improved safety and environment.

Ensuring Safe Drinking Water requires increasing manpower for water projects due to high iron content and requesting funds for permanent solutions to riverbank erosion. Regarding Upgrading Road and National Highway Network, following concerns about the condition of non-concrete roads, Khadse requested a comprehensive proposal (DPR) for a complete solution to be forwarded to MoRTH. Finally, she emphasised vigilant Last-Mile Delivery of benefits, streamlining data, addressing capacity gaps, and expanding Digital Literacy through internet connectivity and CSCs.

The Union Minister expressed profound satisfaction with the dedication of the Unakoti District Administration and the tangible impact of Central Flagship Schemes. She stated, "It is truly inspiring to witness the dedication of the Unakoti District Administration and the tangible impact of the Central Flagship Schemes on the lives of the people here." She affirmed the Central Government's unwavering support, assuring that Unakoti will transition from an "aspirational" to an "inspirational" district, contributing significantly to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The detailed tour report will be submitted to the "POORVOTTAR SAMPARK SETU" portal to further streamline monitoring and implementation of development initiatives in the region.

