Union Sports Minister Mandaviya hails "Champion Chanu" on Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships gold

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh hailed former world champion and Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu on securing a gold medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Chanu made a victorious return to action with a gold medal at the Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday. In her first competition since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chanu lifted a combined 193 kg (84kg snatch+109kg clean and jerk) to not only top the podium but also book a direct ticket to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as per Olympics.com.

Mandaviya took to his X handle, posting, "Champion Chanu! Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025."

Champion Chanu! 🏅 Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025. pic.twitter.com/msrT4YQNmz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 25, 2025

Former Manipur CM Biren also lauded Chanu for her "incredible comeback"

"What an incredible comeback! Huge congratulations to our champion Mirabai Chanu for snagging that gold with a record-breaking 193kg lift at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad today. This is pure pride for Manipur, especially in these tough times. Your stunning return to form & today's remarkable victory have truly inspired us all. Keep lifting the spirit of our state and the nation!," posted Biren.

What an incredible comeback! Huge congratulations to our champion Mirabai Chanu for snagging that gold with a record-breaking 193kg lift at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad today. This is pure pride for Manipur, especially in these tough times.… pic.twitter.com/bmeSykHVov — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 25, 2025

Taking part in the women's 48 kg category, Mirabai's best snatch lift came in her second attempt after missing her first attempt. She tried 87 kg in her third attempt, but failed to get a valid lift.

The Olympic medalist started the clean and jerk category well with a brilliant lift of 105 kg and upped it with a 109 kg lift in the second attempt. While she failed to lift 113 kg in her final lift, it was enough to top the podium.

The podium was completed further by India's Sunil Dalvi, who lifted 177kg (76kg+101kg), and Nigeria's Ruth Asouquo Nyong, who totalled 167kg (72kg+95kg), and took home the bronze.

At Paris 2024, Chanu registered 199kg (88kg snatch+111kg clean and jerk) in the 49kg division, but still could not get the medal. She had secured a silver medal in the 49 kg category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now, with her 49 kg weight class discontinued under the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) revised weight categories, she is now a part of the 48 kg class.

