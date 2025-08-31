Unseeded Vansh-Shravani & Aanya-Angela win doubles gold at India Junior International Grand Prix

Pune, Aug 31 It was a golden day for India at the Late Sushant Chipalkatti Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix, held at the P. E. Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex, as the young Indian shuttlers Vansh Dev-Shravani Walekar and Aanya Bisht-Angel Punera secured two titles in doubles events.

Kazuma Kawano of Japan claimed a memorable double crown, winning the U-19 men’s singles and doubles. The tournament was organised by the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) under the auspices of BWF, BA, BAI and MBA.

In an all-Indian mixed doubles final, the unseeded duo Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar produced a commanding display to defeat second seeds C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri in straight games 21-12, 21-13. The pair sealed the gold in just 28 minutes, marking a memorable triumph.

In U-19 women’s doubles, another unseeded Indian pair, Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera fought back in style to overcome Japan’s fifth seeds Aoi Banno and Yuzu Ueno. After conceding the opening game 21-23, the Indian duo bounced back with a dominant 21-12 win before holding their nerve in a tense decider to secure the gold 21-17 in a thrilling 70-minute battle.

A total prize money of USD 15,000 (Rs 13,50,000) was awarded at the event.

In the all-Japanese final, ninth-seeded Kazuma Kawano upset second-seeded Hyuga Takano 23-21, 18-21, 25-23 in a one-hour and nine-minute match. Meanwhile, Yuzuno Watanabe managed to edge out tenth-seeded Yurika Nagafuchi 16-21, 21-13, 21-17 to win the U-19 Women’s singles title.

In the U-19 Men’s Doubles, Kazuma Kawano teamed up with Shuji Sawada to get past another Japanese pair of Shunsei Nemoto and Nagi Yoshitsugu 21-15, 21-18.

With the two Indian victories, India shone brightest in the doubles category with its emerging teenage talents, concluding the tournament with two gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals.

