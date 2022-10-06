UP Yoddhas full squad for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

UP Yoddhas begins its Pro Kabaddi League season 9 (PKL 9) campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Yoddhas defence will continue to be led by the charismatic Nitesh Kumar, who can bank on Iranian heavyweight Abozar Mighani this season.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman Mahipal

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh

All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep