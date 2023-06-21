US Kids Golf India signs up for International Tour in Singapore

Singapore, June 21 The US Kids Golf India, which plans to conduct events across Asia under the US Kids Golf Asia umbrella, signed its first major partner in Singapore.

The series to be called US Kids Golf Singapore Tour, will come under the aegis of USKG, Asia.

The agreement was officially signed by Rajesh Srivastava, President, US Kids Golf, Asia, and President USKG, India, and Lyn Yeo, Founder of LLD Sports. It will set the ball rolling for a series of six events, which could be expanded further.

"We are proud to bring the US Kids Golf Tour to Singapore. Over the next few weeks and months, we will have a series of partnerships across Asia in popular golf playing countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and many more countries," said Srivastava.

With both sides agreeing to create more opportunities for young and talented golfers from either country, the first beneficiary will be India's top amateur, Avani Prashanth, who will get to play at a pro event in Singapore, which is being run by LLD Sports.

Lyn Yeo said, "We are thrilled to bring a world class brand of tournaments to Singapore, through which our young golfers in Singapore can make their way to international events in Europe and the United States. We also look forward to the youngsters going to India for Indian Championships later in the year."

The six-event US Kids Golf Singapore Tour will have their events at the iconic Laguna National Resort, which has two world class facilities, the Classic and Masters layouts.

Kevin Kwee, the Executive Director of the Laguna National Resort said he would offer all help and facilities to the US Kids Golf Tour. The Laguna National Golf Resort has been a venue for various Asian Tour and DP World Tour events,

US Kids Golf India and US Kids Golf Singapore have also agreed to assist each other in securing entries and playing opportunities for US Kids alumnus in both countries.

Srivastava added, "Such partnerships will see more doors opening for young golfers in other events being run by our partners. We have secured an entry for Avani Prashanth, India's top amateur and the most successful Indian in US Kids Golf history, in the prestigious Singapore Ladies Masters, a US $100,000 professional event. Though she is still an amateur, she will play alongside professionals as the event, which is part of the Chinese LPGA will offer a lot of ranking points."

"The Asian Games bound Avani secured multiple Top-5 finishes in US Kids Golf European and World Championships, and we will secure more such opportunities for other youngsters around Asia."

The US Kids Golf Singapore Tour kicked off earlier this week with the first event featuring over 70 participants across various age groups. There will be five more events, with the last one being the Tour Championship. These performances will be the basis on which youngsters will qualify for the international events in Europe and World Championships in 2024.

Srivastava said, "We are delighted to have someone like Lyn (Yeo) and LLD Sports Singapore as our partner. Our partnerships will be a game-changer for youngsters in the region."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor