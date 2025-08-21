US Open: Errani/Vavassori defend mixed doubles crown

New York, Aug 21 Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claimed the title at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 victory against third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud here in Thursday (IST).

The Italians successfully defended their New York title without losing a set until the final. After two straight-sets wins on Tuesday in Louis Armstrong Stadium, they completed their run with two more victories on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, US Open reports.

Earlier this year, they likewise captured the mixed doubles crown at Roland Garros.

Errani and Vavassori earlier eliminated Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2 in the semi-finals. In the only match that went to a deciding set before the final , Ruud and Swiatek rallied past top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula 3-5, 5-3, 10-8.

The US Open title is the third mixed doubles crown for Errani and Vavassori as a pair. In addition to the 2024 trophy in New York, they also won Roland Garros this summer.

In the final, the Italians led 5-3 in the second set before a late charge from Swiatek and Ruud forced a match tiebreak. But the third seeds' momentum was quickly halted as Errani/Vavassori built a 4-0 lead in the tiebreak and never looked back.

The USTA is offering the largest purse in tennis history with USD 90 million in total player compensation.

For the first time ever, the winning teams from the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments will earn $1 million in prize money.

The champions will be rewarded with a USD 1 million winners check along with the first Grand Slam trophy of the 2025 US Open.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor