UTT Season 6: Ahmedabad SG Pipers look to bounce back against momentum-carrying Kolkata ThunderBlades

Ahmedabad, June 9 With the playoff race intensifying, Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be desperate to bounce back when they face a resurgent Kolkata ThunderBlades in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Tuesday.

Currently placed eighth, Ahmedabad SG Pipers have collected 22 game points from four ties and must string together a strong finish to stay in the playoff mix. Their core duo - Ricardo Walther and Ayhika Mukherjee - has been key to keeping them in the fight; the pair has won three of their four mixed doubles matches and remains Ahmedabad’s most bankable partnership.

Individually, Walther has delivered consistent returns, with seven game wins from 12. The German’s serving and attacking play have stood out - his 60% serve success ranks third in the league, and his 66% forehand win rate is the second-best overall.

Ayhika, too, has chipped in valuable games even in losses and will be eager to convert effort into full points. Giorgia Piccolin is still chasing her first game win in UTT and will look to make a statement in a tie that could offer the breakthrough she’s been aiming for.

Kolkata ThunderBlades come in with momentum on their side, fresh off a high-octane 9-6 victory over reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers. The ThunderBlades sit fifth with 29 game points - just three behind the playoff spots - and will be looking to climb further with another strong outing. Ankur Bhattacharjee remains unbeaten this season with a flawless 4/4 record, while both Aruna Quadri and Adriana Diaz have registered three wins apiece to anchor the team’s campaign.

Importantly, the long-tried mixed doubles pairing of Ankur and Diaz finally clicked in the previous tie, registering their first win in four attempts. Kolkata will be hoping that momentum now translates into consistency. One area still up for grabs is the fourth-player slot. Both Selena Selvakumar and Ananya Chande have been tested, but are yet to win a game. Facing an Ahmedabad side still searching for the right balance, this tie could offer a timely opportunity to break that run.

Squads:

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Ayhika Mukhejree, Ricardo Walther (Germany), Snehit Suravajjula, Giorgia Piccolin (Italy), Divyansh Srivastava, Yashini Sivashankar.

Kolkata ThunderBlades: Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico), Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Selena Selvakumar, Ananya Chande, Deepit Patil.

