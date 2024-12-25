Valencia CF appoint Corberan as head coach after sacking Baraja

Valencia, Dec 25 Carlos Corberan has been appointed as coach of Valencia CF, signing a contract through to 2027, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

Corberan joins Valencia CF after an extensive spell in England, where he has spent the majority of his coaching career to date. He coached Huddersfield Town for two years. His buyout option in his contract with West Bromwich was taken up to allow him to leave the English club.

He takes over for Ruben Baraja, who was fired last Monday, with Valencia second from the bottom of the standings with 12 points and just two victories in 17 league games.

In 2016, Corberan made his debut as a professional head coach at Doxa Katopias in Cyprus. However, after a short period, he signed for Ermis Aradippou.

In 2022, he joined Olympiakos FC in the Greek Super League. After a brief time at the Greek side, Corberan returned to England with West Bromwich Albion, whom he took to the promotion playoffs to the Premier League last season.

Born in Cheste, Corberan began his coaching career at 23 years of age, coming up through the ranks at Villarreal CF. His extensive experience includes a period at Leeds United as assistant to Marcelo Bielsa.

