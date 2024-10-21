Van Dijk confirms discussions on new contract with Liverpool have 'started'

Liverpool, Oct 21 Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is now in the final year of his four-year deal with the Premier League club, which he signed back in 2021. After weeks of speculation, the Dutch defender has now confirmed that discussions over a new deal have 'started up'.

“Discussions have been started up," Van Dijk was quoted as saying by BBC when asked about a new deal with the Anfield outfit.

"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future. My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see," he added.

In his six years at Liverpool, the center back has the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups to his name.

Liverpool signed Van Dijk in January 2018 for 75 million pounds, a then-world-record transfer fee for a defender. He quickly went on to assert his dominance in the league and was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the world before his cruciate ligament tear injury in the 2020/21 season kept him out of action for 254 days.

"I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun. What the future brings, I have no idea at the moment, but like I said in my previous answer, discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it's time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys (the media) will know it as well. But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see," said the Dutch defender.

Liverpool have had a great start to life under Arne Slot having won seven of their eight opening encounters which sees them sit at the top of the Premier League table.

