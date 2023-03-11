Vani lies eighth in South Africa, Pranavi scores 71 in third round

Cape Town, March 11 Vani Kapoor who is aiming for a maiden Ladies European Tour win, shot 69 in the third round to get into the Top-10 of the South African Women's Open.

With a total of 7-under 209 she is lying ied eighth, while fellow Indian Pranavi Urs continued her steady play. Pranavi added 71 for the second straight round and has scores of 70-71-71 to be tied 27th.

Amandeep Drall, Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut. The cut fell at even par with 61 players making it through to the final rounds.

Ashleigh Buhai added 3-under 69 to her 64-65 and took a four-shot lead. Germany's Chiara Noja and Spain's Ana Pelaez Trivino are in second place on 14-under-par after three rounds.

Vani had five birdies against two bogeys, both on the back nine, and she seemed confident after a fine second round 4-under 68.

Pranavi, the winner of the 2022 WPGT Order of Merit birdied fourth, but bogeyed sixth, seventh and 11th . She rallied with birdies on 12th, 13th and 15th to get to 71.

Buhai bogeyed her first hole but came back with a birdie on the second before adding three more on the fourth, fifth and 18th holes to reach a total of 18-under-par.

Buhai has won this title three times previously - the last time being in 2018.

Pelaez Trivino, who is fourth in the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, fired the joint-best round of the day with a 66 (-6) to move up the leaderboard.

While Germany's Noja produced a round of 69 (-3) on day three with six birdies and three bogeys on her scorecard.

