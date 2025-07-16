Vaughan puzzled as to why only England were penalised for poor over rate at Lord’s

New Delhi, July 16 Former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned why England were penalised for a slow over-rate, claiming that both India and England maintained similarly slow over rates during the Lord’s Test.

England have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the third Test at Lord’s. The hosts were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"Let’s be honest both teams over rates at Lords were very very poor .. How only 1 team has been reprimanded is beyond me..." Vaughan posted on X.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England’s points total.

As a result, England has slipped from second to third position in the WTC points table, with Sri Lanka now overtaking them to claim the second spot, and be just behind table toppers Australia.

However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the Ben Stokes-led side can make up for their points deduction if their focus remains on winning matches.

“It hurts as Australia found out in the first cycle of the World Test Championship. They had a slow over rate against India and it cost them the second place and Zealand qualified for that final. So you've got to be fully aware about all this. There'll be certain games where they'll probably make up for it,” said Shastri in a video posted on ICC’s Instagram.

England are 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match series, after clinching a nail-biter at Lord's. The two teams will next square up in the fourth Test starting July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

