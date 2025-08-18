Veer Ahlawat lies 28th at Danish Open

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 18 : Veer Ahlawat played a steady third round of 1-under 70 on the moving day to move into tied 28th place at the Danish Golf Championship at the Furesø Golf Klub in Denmark.

It was an interesting round as Ahlawat had 14 pars in a row from the start. He bogeyed the 15th but two pars later, he finished the round with an eagle on the 18th for a 1-under 71. He earlier had rounds of 73-68 and is now 2-under for three rounds.

A good finish will see Ahlawat get at least a top 30 finish for the second week running on the DP World Tour, according to a release from Danish Golf Championship.

Rasmus Højgaard stayed patient as he continued to hold the lead by one stroke heading into the final round. Playing in the same group as his closest rival, Marco Penge, the Danish player, Højgaard shot two birdies and one bogey for a third round score of 1-under 70.

The bogey came on the third hole, and the birdies were on the eighth and 17th holes. Højgaard's score after the third round was 13 under par.

Penge shot a round of 2-under 69 to move within one stroke of the leader by the end of the third day and now has a three-day total of 12 under par.

Penge picked birdies on the fifth and sixth holes as well as the eighth and looked to have successfully closed in on his rival.

The bogey on the 11th hole brought Penge back into a tied lead, and the birdie by Højgaard on the 17th allowed the home favourite to move back into the lead.

In third place is Ben Schmidt, who shot 7-under 64 on the third day to catapult himself up the leaderboard. Schmidt has a total score of nine under par.

