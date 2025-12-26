Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rinku helps UP thrash Chandigarh; Shorey’s hundred helps Vidarbha beat Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 26 India batter Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten century as Uttar Pradesh crushed Chandigarh by 227 runs in their Elite Group B encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season in Rajkot on Friday.

Rinku struck 106 not out off just 60 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal anchored the innings with 134 off 118 deliveries as Uttar Pradesh posted a formidable 367/4. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel contributed with a brisk 67 off 57 balls in a commanding batting display.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed his second successive four-wicket haul with figures of 4-29 as Chandigarh were dismantled for 140 all out in 29.3 overs. Fellow spinners Vipraj Nigam (2-35) and Prashant Veer (1-11) provided support in a clinical bowling performance.

Juyal's century featured eight sixes and seven fours as he paced his innings shrewdly. Rinku, who is in India’s squad for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, provided the late acceleration with 10 boundaries and four sixes to hit his second List A century.

He initially partnered with Juyal before joining forces with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) new recruit Prashant Veer, as the pair added 63 runs off just 35 balls to propel Uttar Pradesh beyond 350. The performance will encourage India's selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Rinku being the designated finisher for the team in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Shorey equalled N. Jagadeesan's record for most consecutive centuries in List A cricket as his unbeaten -109 powered Vidarbha to an 89-run victory over Hyderabad. Shorey's fifth consecutive List A hundred, struck off 77 balls with nine fours and six sixes, guided Vidarbha to 365/5 in 50 overs.

Captain Harsh Dubey then led a disciplined bowling effort by picking three wickets as Hyderabad were dismissed for 276. Shorey built on a solid 148-run opening stand between Aman Mokhade (82 off 78 balls) and Yash Rathod (68 off 82 balls).

After Nitin Yadav broke the partnership by forcing Mokhade to hole out at deep cover, and Rathod fell five overs later, Shorey took charge alongside R. Samarth (63 off 46 balls) to stitch a blistering 140-run stand off just 95 balls.

He reached his eighth List A century off 73 balls with a lofted six, with Harsh and Nachiket Bhute providing late impetus to push Vidarbha past 350. Hyderabad maintained a brisk scoring rate early in their reply despite losing opener Tanmay Agarwal for 21.

Varun Goud top-scored with 85 off 68 balls, striking four boundaries and four sixes, before being stumped while attempting an aggressive shot. Rahul Singh Gahlaut received two reprieves in the deep but eventually succumbed to Yash Thakur's short-ball tactics in the middle overs, as the target proved to be beyond Hyderabad’s reach.

Left-arm seamer Raj Limbani claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Baroda dismissed Bengal for 205 before cruising to a four-wicket victory with 11.1 overs to spare. Baroda captain Krunal Pandya set the tone with figures of 3-39, including the prized wicket of Abishek Porel, to restrict Bengal's scoring.

Limbani then completed the job with his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket as Bengal failed to utilise their allotted overs. Krunal anchored the chase with a measured 57 off 63 balls at number four as Baroda completed the chase to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

In another match, former Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin claimed his maiden List A five-wicket haul as Jammu and Kashmir defeated Assam by a massive 142 runs. Yawer Hassan's century powered J&K to 341/7 before Ashwin's spin bowling dismantled Assam's chase, as they were bowled out for just 199.

Brief scores:

Uttar Pradesh 367/4 in 50 overs (Aryan Juyal 134, Rinku Singh 106 not out; Taranpreet Singh 2-74) beat Chandigarh 140 all out in 29.3 overs (Manan Vohra 32; Zeeshan Ansari 4-29) by 227 runs

Vidarbha 365/5 in 50 overs (Dhruv Shorey 109 not out; Kartikeya Kak 3-87) defeated Hyderabad 279 all out in 49.2 overs (Aelgani Varun Goud 85; Harsh Dubey 3/39) by 89 runs

Bengal 205 all out in 38.3 overs (Anustup Majumdar 47, Karan Lal 40; Raj Limbai 5-65) lost to Baroda 209/6 in 38.5 overs (Shashwat Rawat 61, Krunal Pandya 57; Aamir Gani 2-33) by four wickets

Jammu and Kashmir 341/7 in 50 overs (Yawer Hassan 138; Denish Das 2-46) beat Assam 199 all out in 36.1 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 53; Murugan Ashwin 5-34) by 142 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor