Vinesh Phogat secures Paris Olympics quota in 50kg
By IANS | Published: April 20, 2024 06:15 PM2024-04-20T18:15:23+5:302024-04-20T18:20:09+5:30
New Delhi, April 20 India’s Vinesh Phogat clinched the Paris 2024 Olympic quota after beating Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy 10-0 in the women’s 50kg semifinal at the Asian Olympic qualifier on Saturday.
Asian Games and Commonwealth champion Phogat won the bout via technical superiority against Laura in 4 minutes 18 seconds.
