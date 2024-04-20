Vinesh Phogat secures Paris Olympics quota in 50kg

New Delhi, April 20 India’s Vinesh Phogat clinched the Paris 2024 Olympic quota after beating Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy 10-0 in the women’s 50kg semifinal at the Asian Olympic qualifier on Saturday.

Asian Games and Commonwealth champion Phogat won the bout via technical superiority against Laura in 4 minutes 18 seconds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor