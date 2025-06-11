VPTL 2025: Rekhade, Yash Thakur guide Nagpur Heroz to a comfortable win over Bharat Rangers

Nagpur, June 11 Parth Rekhade hit a half-century after Yash Thakur claimed 4/32 as Nagpur Heroz registered their first win in Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, defeating Bharat Rangers by four wickets with four balls to spare at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha, near Nagpur, on Wednesday.

Batting first, Bharat Rangers rode on the third-wicket partnership between Danish Malewar and Shree Choudhary to post 166/5 in 20 overs, thwarted by a 4/32 haul by Yash Thakur. In reply, Nagpur Heroz rode on a knock of 61 in 30 balls by Rekhade to reach the target in 19.2 overs.

Electing to bat first, skipper Atharva Taide and Updesh Rajput opened the innings for Bharat Rangers. They faced an early setback as Rajput was dismissed without opening his account. Taide could only make 16 in 13 balls.

Then for the third wicket partnership Danish Malewar and Shree Choudhary added 77 runs before Shree was dismissed for 44 in 36 balls. Varun Bisht also played a vital knock of 25 in 11 balls. Malewar remained unbeaten till the end and scored 67 not out in 54 balls. They posted a total of 166/5 at the end of the 20th over.

For Nagpur Heroz, Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4/32 in 4 overs. Arjun Ingle (1/35) was the other wicket-taker in the innings.

Chasing 167, Parth Rekhade and Siddhesh Wath came to open the innings for Nagpur Heroz. The duo added 45 runs for the first wicket before Wath was dismissed by Shubham Kapse for 27 in 15 balls. Rekhade was then joined by Aman Mohkhade in the middle. For the second wicket, they added 70 runs. Rekhade was the next to get dismissed for 61 in 30 balls. Mokhade made 37 in 33 balls. Vaibhav Chouksey remained unbeaten till the end and helped his team win the match. He scored 26* in 19 balls. Prabal Chokhande contributed 11 runs in 9 balls. They chased down the target in 19.2 overs.

For Bharat Rangers, Shantanu Chikhale took 3/33 in 4 overs. Shubham Kapse(1/25), Malhar Dosi(1/36), and Atharva Taide(1/3) took one wicket each in the innings.

