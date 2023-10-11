Watch: Snehal Shinde's father gets emotional after daughter arrives in India from Asian Games with gold medal

Father of Kabaddi player Snehal Shinde, Pradeep Shinde got emotional after her family received her at the Pune Airport. Indian Women's Kabbadi team won the gold medal in the recently-concluded Asian Games.

India faced a formidable challenge from Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final at the Asian Games 2023, ultimately securing the gold medal with a score of 26-25. This significant victory took place at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, and notably marked India's 100th medal achievement at the 19th Asian Games.

This was the third gold medal won by the Indian women’s kabaddi team in Asian Games history. India clinched the gold medal at Guangzhou 2010, defended its title at Incheon 2014 and finished runners-up at Jakarta 2018. We have waited five years to get the gold,” Indian women’s kabaddi team captain Ritu Negi said. We have worked so hard and spared no efforts.

