We are trying again': Saina Nehwal posts picture with Parupalli Kashyap weeks after announcing separation

New Delhi, Aug 2 Weeks after announcing separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal has posted a picture with the former claiming that they are "trying again".

Saina took to Instagram to share a photo with Kashyap, set against a stunning backdrop of the sea and mountains.

"Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again," she wrote in the caption.

On July 13, Saina, in a surprising move, announced her separation from Kashyap. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, tied the knot in 2018.

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes,” Saina had written in her post last month.

“After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time."

Commenting on the post, fans welcomed the news and expressed their elation at the reunion of the couple.

The seperation announcement had come as a surprise to the sports community and fans alike, given Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s long-standing bond both on and off the court. The two have been pillars of Indian badminton, frequently seen supporting each other at tournaments and sharing in each other’s achievements.

Saina, a former world No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist, has been a trailblazer for Indian women in sport. Kashyap, too, has had a notable career, representing India in global events including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor