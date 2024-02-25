"We are up for the challenge": Pro Kabaddi League Eliminator-bound Captains gear up for season 10 playoffs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 : The craze for Kabaddi will reach its peak when the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs begin at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Monday.

The Dabang Delhi KC will take on the Patna Pirates in eliminator 1, while the Gujarat Giants will be up against the Haryana Steelers in eliminator 2. All four teams will be playing for a spot in the semi-finals, as per a PKL press release.

Speaking ahead of their clash against the Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi KC Captain Ashu Malik said, "We have been able to notch wins consistently because we have been able to execute our plans. Our coach's strategies have been working for us. We played two close matches with the Patna Pirates in the league stage. We won one match and tied the other. Let us see what happens in the playoffs."

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates Captain Sachin expressed, "The Dabang Delhi KC has a really good team and their Captain Ashu Malik has been putting up fantastic performances. It is going to be a tough match for us. It will depend on which team plays well on the day. Our defenders and raiders are high on confidence after a good performance in the league stage."

The Gujarat Giants will be going into their playoffs match against Haryana Steelers after the 36-45 loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last league stage match. When asked if a loss ahead of the Playoffs will affect the team's confidence, the Gujarat Giants Captain Fazel Atrachali said, "We wanted to try some new combinations in our last league stage match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. We were not worried about the result of the match. We will face Jaipur in the semi-finals if we win our Eliminator that is why we wanted to try some new players against them."

Speaking about facing the Gujarat Giants in eliminator 2, the Haryana Steelers Captain Jaideep Dahiya said, "The Gujarat Giants are a good team. We will correct the mistakes that we made in our previous matches and hope to play well in the Playoffs. We won both of our league-stage matches against Gujarat. However, we have to play well on the day to defeat them once again."

