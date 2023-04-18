"We served, smashed...": Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Indian star shuttlers Nehwal, Chirag, Kidambi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Apple CEO Tim Cook, who opened the company's first retail store in India on Tuesday in Mumbai, also met badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Chirag Shetty and interacted with them.

"Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train," Tim Cook said in a tweet.

Former All-England champion Pullela Gopichand was also with the players as they met Tim Cook.

In a tweet earlier, Tim Cook talked of energy and creativity of the people of Mumbai.

The Apple CEO dropped a picture from the grand store opening. "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC our first store in India," he said in a tweet.

Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Cook for selfies.

In the early hours of Tuesday, people were spotted waiting patiently in serpentine queues outside the store.

The US tech giant launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

Apple's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at Delhi's Saket Mall.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering personalised services and experiences to customers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor