"We should be competitive," says McLaren's F1 team principal

Styria [Austria], June 28 : The Austrian grand prix is set to take place on Sunday. The McLaren F1 team will be looking to improve on their performance. McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella said, in Austria McLaren has performed well in the past and the team will be competitive.

In the Constructor's championship table, McLaren is in the sixth position with 17 points.

According to the official website of Formula 1, McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella said, "Austria is a track in which we have done well in the past, I think six, seven corners, four of them are high speed, which we should be competitive."

He further added, "Then Austria is, like I said already for some time, our first step [of] bringing upgrades. I think this can be more important than how suitable the track is, the characteristics of our car."

McLaren will introduce the first phase of their much-anticipated upgrade package at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Team Principal Andrea Stella describing it as an opportunity to "turn around" their season.

Andrea Stella said, "Ultimately for us it is a milestone in terms of possibly turning around the season, not only thanks to what we bring to Austria, but also what will follow in the next races. Our focus then will not be the characteristics of the track but on the car itself, so only if we have one session before qualifying in Austria, we will be able to validate and then to be in a more competitive situation."

While concluding Stella said, "I'm banking on this package, but across the pretty much three races in which we will introduce it, these should be a few tenths of a second that should be noticeable from a lap time point of view."

