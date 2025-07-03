'We will all miss you': Portugal captain Ronaldo mourns Diogo Jota's demise

New Delhi, July 3 Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo expressed shock and sadness over the tragic death of his teammate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in Spain on Thursday.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Ronaldo wrote, “It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

The accident happened in the Spanish province of Zamora at around 12:30 am local time. The Spanish police said that Jota’s car went off the road while trying to overtake another vehicle. The car had a tyre blowout and caught fire. Both Jota and his brother Andre died at the scene.

Jota, 28, was a key player for both Portugal and Liverpool. He joined Liverpool in 2020 and helped the club win the Premier League, FA Cup, and two EFL Cups. He scored 65 goals in 182 matches for the Reds. Fans and teammates admired him for his hard work and important goals.

For Portugal, Jota played 49 matches and scored 14 goals. He was part of the team that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025, when Portugal beat Spain in the final. Just a few weeks ago, he celebrated that success with his teammates.

His younger brother, Andre Silva, was also a footballer. He played for Penafiel in Portugal’s second division.

Premier League and Liverpool said they were "devastated" to hear the news. "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre," Liverpool said in a statement.

