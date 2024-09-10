We're prepared well for India series: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana

New Delhi, Sep 10 Bangladesh pace sensation Nahid Rana said they are well prepared for the two-match Test series against India later this month. Rana impressed everyone with his electric pace as he clocked more than 150 kmph consistently in Rawalpindi during the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan.

The 21-year-old, who made his international debut against Sri Lanka in the Sylhet Test in March this year, stressed that sweating more in preparations will make the execution better during the match scenario.

"Obviously we are well prepared for India series. We have started training. The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches," Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket Board on social media platform 'X'.

He went on to laud the Indian Test side but hinted that they have the potential to beat them after crushing Pakistan 2-0 to secure their first-ever Test series against the opponent.

"India are a good team but the team that plays better cricket will win. We will see when we go there," the pacer said.

He returned with the figures of 4-44 in the second Test against Pakistan, including the scalps of home captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam. Talking about his lethal pace that helped him bag 11 scalps in three games so far, Rana said it comes naturally for him and he doesn't focus on bowling at any particular speed.

"I will strive to give my best. Pace is something you can't always predict -- it depends a lot on rhythm. Sometimes, it just clicks, and suddenly you find yourself hitting those speeds. I never set out to clock 152 kph or push past that. I just focused on executing the team's plan. My friends and folks back in the village are really happy of my achievement," he said.

With a bright career ahead, Rana wants to make his own journey and does not want to follow in the footsteps of any legend. "I don't want to be like anyone else. I want to create my own identity and be known as Nahid Rana of Bangladesh. I haven't followed any particular bowler. I've watched and learned from everyone -- my seniors and those I grew up watching," he concluded.

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September September 19, followed by the second match at Green Park, Kanpur from September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor