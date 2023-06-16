"We've kind of got a North Star," says Mercedes F1 team driver Lewis Hamilton

Montreal [Canada], June 16 : Formula 1 will be heading into the race weekend as the Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton feels that the Mercedes team is confident and that a positive result is on the cards. According to the official website of Formula 1, Hamilton said, "It feels like we've kind of got a North Star."

Mercedes driver Hamilton and George Russell secured a double podium finish in the last race in Spanish Grand Prix on June 4.

Both drivers will be looking to carry on the momentum coming into the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and teammate George Russell will be targeting a double podium finish again.

As per the official website of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton said, "The whole team has this new energy and it feels like we've kind of got a North Star, we know where we're going and we know how to get there. So everyone's just churning away and working as hard as possible."

He added, "I'm excited coming here (Canada GP). We genuinely don't know whether this track suits our car, and the car's characteristics, but the weather may change that, and we'll see."

When asked about the confidence level of the team, Lewis Hamilton said, "Yeah, definitely a lot. We've been making progress and the car after the last race, we've all been buzzing, I think, back at the factory."

According to the official website of Formula 1 "Hamilton also confirmed during Thursday's press conference in Montreal that there had been "progress" regarding a new Mercedes contract, having said after the Spanish GP that he was set for more discussions with team boss Toto Wolff."

The seven-time world champion further talked about his relationship with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. He said "I've seen Toto, we've talked several times, we have a great relationship, but there's nothing else to say at the moment," the seven-time world champion commented.

While speaking on his contract extension Hamilton said, "I don't really have a huge amount to say. It'll get done when it's done, if that's next week if that's in a month's time. As long as it gets done, I'm not really bothered."

The Canadian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton is in fourth position in the driver's table. He has 87 points. Teammate George Russell is in the fifth position with 65 points.

