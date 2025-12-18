'We've made history again', says coach Enrique after PSG end incredible year on high

Al-Rayyan (Qatar), Dec 18 Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique expressed his excitement after the European champions defeated Flamengo on penalties to win the FIFA Intercontinental Cup for the first time, stating his team has made history once again.

It has been an incredible 2025 for Luis Enrique's men, who secured a treble in the 2024/25 season, including their first UEFA Champions League title.

Paris Saint-Germain finished a successful year on a high note by defeating CF Flamengo 2-1 in a penalty shootout to win the FIFA Intercontinental Cup after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Flamengo fought back to level at 1-1, leading to penalties, where PSG's Russian goalkeeper Matvei Safonov was the hero, saving four spot-kicks in the shootout to secure victory for the European champions.

"We've made history again! We shown the same mentality throughout this incredible, unforgettable year of 2025. We're obviously happy for ourselves, for the club and for our supporters. It's wonderful, we have to keep going.

"We feel connected to our supporters. It's a connection we feel during every match at the Parc and every away match. We're very happy. We need to rest, we have one more Coupe de France match left and then a little break over Christmas. I think our team has the right mix of experienced players and young players. We're very happy," Enrique said.

Parisian midfielder Vitinha was named the best player in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final and received his award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"It's an incredible feeling. It was a really important final and we won it. It was tough, we worked hard and now we're very happy. We feel like we've done a good job, with a lot of hard work and a bit of luck too, but that's what we need. Safonov was incredible too!" said Vitinha.

