When teams play against USA it’s the biggest game of their lives' says coach Steve Kerr

London, July 21 USA basketball is gunning for their fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the buildup to the Games, they faced a tough South Sudan side, who they nearly handed them their first loss at the O2 Arena.

Following the victory, Golden State Warriors and USA head coach, Steve Kerr hailed the Sudan side and said this victory will serve as a reminder for what’s on stake when opponents face USA

"A good reminder that when we play against teams, it’s the biggest game of their lives. We have to expect everyone to play like that," said Kerr in the post-game interview.

Sudan started the game on the front foot building a solid 16 point lead in the second quarter of the game, a half in which they finished with a 14 point lead. The star studded lineup for the USA side came alive in the second half completely erasing the deficit within the third quarter itself and finished it with a five point lead.

A highly back-to-back game saw Sudan inch ahead of USA with one final possession of play and it was none other than Lebron James, who is set to become the oldest player to play Basketball at the Olympics, scored the game winner with seconds remaining on the clock and secure the 101-100 victory.

"To have that representation, to have that type of leadership over there, teaching them the right way how to play the game, that’s good. That’s great, actually. The game is worldwide. There’s not one place that you don’t see the game being played. I think that’s the beauty of it. The game of basketball brings together so many people," said Lebron in the post-game interview.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor