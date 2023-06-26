"Will affect performance next year," says Red Bull F1 team's technical director

Styria [Austria], June 26 : Red Bull F1 team had been charged a 10 per cent reduction in aerodynamic testing. In spite of that, Red Bull has been dominant in this season but the technical director of Reb Bull Pierre Wache feels that it will impact their performance towards the end of the season and next year as well.

In the 2021 Formula 1 season, Red Bull was penalised for breaking the cost cap limit. Which resulted in a 10 per cent reduction in aerodynamic testing for Red Bull.

The cost Cap limit was set by the governing body of Formula 1, the FIA. It exemplifies that a team should not spend more than a certain limit. The baseline is set by the FIA itself and the team is bound to spend under it.

According to the official website of Sky Sports, Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache said, "For sure it will affect the performance of the end of the year car and next year. Every time when you have a restriction it affects you. We have a restriction because we were winning the championship last year and we are still leading."

He further added, "Is the 10 per cent further reduction affecting us in the number of runs we are doing? We do less sic tests, less development but we have to be even more efficient in the way we work."

While concluding he said, "The positive of it is that it is maybe developing even better processes in the system and motivation in the team. When the system is against you, it's interesting to see that it affects you in some good ways. I try to see the positives of it but it's clear it's affecting us."

As per the official website of Sky Sports, That extra penalty - on top of Red Bull being at the bottom of the sliding scale for aero testing as world champions - runs until October this year. And while it may not appear to be impacting Red Bull currently, Wache insists it will be hurting the team later in the year and, perhaps crucially, will have an impact on their 2024 car."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor