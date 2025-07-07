London, July 7 Roger Federer chose a special occasion for his return to Wimbledon, as the eight-time champion watched Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match from the Royal Box on Monday.

Wimbledon 2025: Federer returns to Royal Box to watch Djokovic chase his record

The 43-year-old Swiss legend, who last competed at SW19 in 2021, made his first appearance at this year’s Championships to witness his former rival continue his quest for history.

Federer, whose 22-year Wimbledon career includes a remarkable 105-15 win-loss record and five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007, was perfectly placed to see Djokovic take on Alex de Minaur.

The Serbian star is aiming to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns. Djokovic, who reached a century of Wimbledon match wins on Saturday, is now second only to Federer in victories at the All England Club.

Federer and Djokovic shared some of Wimbledon’s most memorable moments, including their unforgettable 2019 final. That epic five-set battle lasted four hours and 55 minutes, with Federer holding two championship points on his serve at 8-7, 40/15 in the fifth set before Djokovic staged a dramatic comeback to win in a deciding-set tie-break.

While Federer’s playing days at Wimbledon may be over, his presence at Centre Court on Monday was a reminder of his lasting legacy at the grass-court major, as fans and players alike look on with admiration.

Wind played a major role in disrupting Djokovic’s rhythm during the opening set of his Wimbledon round of 16 clash against Alex de Minaur, as the Australian raced to a dream start.

Djokovic, serving first, began with a double fault and although he followed it with an ace, the struggles continued. He was broken twice, handing De Minaur a 4-1 lead, with the final point of that game coming off another double fault.

Djokovic, however, steadied himself in the second set, taking it 6-4 and firing up the crowd with his trademark intensity.

Among others watching on Centre Court were England cricket great James Anderson and West Indies legend Brian Lara.

