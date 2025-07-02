Wimbledon: Joao Fonseca becomes youngest player since 2011 to reach third-round

London, July 2 Joao Fonseca continued his remarkable rise on Wednesday, making history as he reached the third round of Wimbledon in his debut appearance at the prestigious tournament. The 18-year-old Brazilian overcame American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a gritty, wind-swept battle that lasted over three hours.

In just his fourth career tour-level event on grass, Fonseca showcased maturity beyond his years. Battling tricky, windy conditions on Court 12, the #NextGenATP star held his nerve against the crafty American, who tried to disrupt the rhythm with drop shots and variety. Brooksby, fresh off a finals run at Eastbourne, succeeded in patches—especially in the second set and during a fourth-set break to level at 4-4—but Fonseca quickly snuffed out the threat with big serving, blistering groundstrokes, and fearless aggression as per ATP.

The match lasted over three hours, and Fonseca thrilled the crowd with 50 winners, including a spectacular stretched backhand from behind the baseline early in the fourth set. The crowd, split between Brazilian and American fans, roared with approval throughout, creating a lively atmosphere that Fonseca seemed to feed off during crucial moments.

