With the form that Kohli is in, I want him to open batting with Rohit in T20 WC: Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, May 23 Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel wants Virat Kohli to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup schedule in the USA and West Indies from June 1 and bringing the trophy home ending the drought of 17 years.

“With the form that Virat Kohli is in, I want him to open the batting with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup and bring the glory home ending the drought of the last 17 years,” said Parthiv Patel to IANS on the launch of the inaugural edition of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League.

With all the buzz around the T2O World Cup, the focus will be on Indian star player Virat Kohli. Kohli will also be eyeing the trophy under his name and with the form he has been the chances look rock-solid.

The star RCB batter, opening the inning with Faf du Plessis, has been striking at 155.60 and scored 741 runs in the IPL 2024 before Rajasthan Royals knocked out Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator 1 on Wednesday.

The Indian squad includes four spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel) and three pacers with two all-rounders. Chahal is making his comeback in the Indian team after July 2023 and has been in red-hot form.

The spin maestro has claimed 14 wickets so far in the IPL and also became the first spinner in the history of the IPL to reach the milestone of 200 wickets. With West Indies co-hosting the tournament Parthiv thought that India should field Kuldeep, Jade and Chahal in the playing XI.

“The conditions are favourable for the spinners, especially the West Indies one and the installed pitch at the USA will support spinners when the ball gets 4 to 5 over old. So, I think going with four spin options is a very good decision until and unless it backfires. I am really confident of Chahal’s comeback with the way he has bowled and Kuldeep has always been magnificent,” he added.

When asked whom he wants to see in the wicket-keeper option Parthiv with no doubt said, “Sanju Samson should be the first choice wicketkeeper for India. He has led the team both, with the bat and as a captain, so India should capitalize on that.”

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in New York on June 9 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The last time the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup was in October 2022 inside a packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium. India’s last major ICC tournament victory dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host India's sole warm-up clash against Bangladesh on June 1 ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is incidentally starting on the same day.

India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. Rohit-led side will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor