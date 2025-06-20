Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo

Wolverhampton, June 20 Wolves have made promising young attacker Fer Lopez their first signing of the summer. The 21-year-old Spaniard has joined on a permanent deal from La Liga side Celta Vigo, where he broke through into the first-team last season.

Lopez, a left-footed attacking player who can be utilised on the right or in a central role, has signed a five-year contract at Molineux and now follows Jorgen Strand Larsen in moving from Vigo to Wolverhampton.

“It's an amazing opportunity for my career to play in the Premier League, and I'm very happy. Vitor told me he thought I was a good fit in the squad and when it’s a club like this, you have little to think about. The team did very good when Vitor came and I think he is top, so I'm very excited to be with him.

“To finish seventh in La Liga was amazing and in my breakthrough year, I cannot explain with words, because it was everything I had dreamed of. I played at the Bernabeu twice, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – they were the best atmospheres in Spain and now I want to do the same, but in England,” said Lopez.

The youngster, who only turned 21 last month, is a product of the Celta Vigo youth set-up and, having impressed for Gran Pena and Celta B, was given his opportunity after signing a new contract last summer.

Lopez made his senior debut last October in a 5-1 Copa Del Rey victory over UD San Pedro, while his first goals arrived in the following round against Salamanca CF, as he claimed a brace in another resounding win.

The youngster’s reward was a La Liga debut three days later against RCD Mallorca and, after shaking off a minor injury, he featured in all but two La Liga fixtures since February.

La Liga goals followed for the Spaniard – the winner in the return Mallorca fixture, following a run from deep, and the opener at home to Villarreal from close range.

Now, with 20 senior Celta Vigo appearances, Lopez returns to the UK, where he previously spent time through education in Suffolk prior to his return to Spain.

