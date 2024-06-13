Wolves sign Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

Wolverhampton (UK), June 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of young Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes on a five-year deal from SC Braga, the Premier League club have announced.

Gomes' contract will run until 2029 and contains an additional one-year option. He completed his medical testing on Tuesday and will join O’Neil’s squad for the start of pre-season training.

"It’s like a dream come true. To play in the Premier League, for me, it’s the best league in the world and it’s really a pleasure to be here, and I’m thankful to Wolves for this opportunity.

"The Premier League, for me, is the best league in the world and of course it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s also a dream. I’m very excited to play here and do my best," said Gomes after his signing.

The Portugal under-21 international becomes the club’s second signing of the summer, following the permanent capture of Tommy Doyle, as preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season continue.

The 20-year-old’s move to Molineux comes on the back of a productive season on loan at top flight Portuguese side Estoril, for whom he scored nine times and provided eight assists across 36 games.

